Johnnie “Junior” Colbert
Johnnie “Junior” Colbert, age 89, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and
husband of Mary Ruth Bishop Colbert, departed this life Wednesday
evening, December 23, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.
Junior was born August 13, 1931 in Chester County, Tennessee, the
son of the late Johnnie Veston Colbert, Sr. and Janie Mozelle Crowe
Colbert. He received his education in Chester County served his
country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was
married May 20, 1956 to the former Mary Ruth Bishop and was
employed as a bus driver at the Memphis Area Transit Authority for 32
years before his retirement. Junior was a member of Calvary Baptist
Church in Bartlett, Tennessee and a 60-year member of the Masonic
Lodge Unity #95 in Memphis. He loved the outdoors, especially
keeping a well-groomed yard, riding his lawn mower and gardening.
Mr. Colbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Bishop
Colbert of Bartlett, TN; his sister-in-law, Jane Helvering of Oakland,
TN; and thirteen nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by two sisters, Ima Jo Hughes and Mildred
Lee; and his brother, W.T. Colbert.
Graveside Services for Mr. Colbert will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday,
December 29, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Park with Bro. Dale
Gravatt officiating. A visitation for Mr. Colbert will be from 12 to 12:45
P.M. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral
Chapel at Oakland. The family requests that you follow social
distancing practices and wear a mask during the visitation and
graveside service.
The family requests that memorials be directed to MIFA, 910 Vance
Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126 or Calvary Baptist Church, 6252
Memphis-Arlington Road, Bartlett, TN 38135.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.