Johnnie “Junior” Colbert, age 89, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and

husband of Mary Ruth Bishop Colbert, departed this life Wednesday

evening, December 23, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Junior was born August 13, 1931 in Chester County, Tennessee, the

son of the late Johnnie Veston Colbert, Sr. and Janie Mozelle Crowe

Colbert. He received his education in Chester County served his

country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was

married May 20, 1956 to the former Mary Ruth Bishop and was

employed as a bus driver at the Memphis Area Transit Authority for 32

years before his retirement. Junior was a member of Calvary Baptist

Church in Bartlett, Tennessee and a 60-year member of the Masonic

Lodge Unity #95 in Memphis. He loved the outdoors, especially

keeping a well-groomed yard, riding his lawn mower and gardening.

Mr. Colbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Bishop

Colbert of Bartlett, TN; his sister-in-law, Jane Helvering of Oakland,

TN; and thirteen nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he

was preceded in death by two sisters, Ima Jo Hughes and Mildred

Lee; and his brother, W.T. Colbert.

Graveside Services for Mr. Colbert will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday,

December 29, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Park with Bro. Dale

Gravatt officiating. A visitation for Mr. Colbert will be from 12 to 12:45

P.M. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral

Chapel at Oakland. The family requests that you follow social

distancing practices and wear a mask during the visitation and

graveside service.

The family requests that memorials be directed to MIFA, 910 Vance

Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126 or Calvary Baptist Church, 6252

Memphis-Arlington Road, Bartlett, TN 38135.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.