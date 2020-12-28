Betty Sue Taylor Huggins, age 87, of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 26, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter in law, David and Laura Huggins.

Betty was born June 17, 1933 in Ramer, Tennessee. She was valedictorian of the Ramer High School class of 1951. She also

graduated Baptist Hospital School of Nursing (1954). Betty married her high school sweetheart, Norman Kyle Huggins, in May of 1956. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage before Norman passed in April 2016. Betty was a faithful member of Bellevue Baptist Church and taught 4th grade Sunday School for many years. She was an excellent gardener, cook, wife, and mother. She loved children, having five children of her own and fostering over twenty-six infants for the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes prior to their placement for adoption.

Mrs. Huggins’ survivors include five children, Michael (Anna) Huggins of Erwin, Tennessee, Ramona Huggins of Cordova, Tennessee, David (Laura) Huggins of Oakland, Tennessee, Karen (Larry) Anderson of Germantown, Tennessee, and Julie (Eric) Littleton of Sevierville, Tennessee; a brother, Will Tom Taylor (Sarah) of Selmer, Tennessee; sixteen grandchildren; and five (soon to be six) great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Clay Taylor and Ilene Swain Taylor and sisters Mary Jean Miller, Francis Kaye Lawless, and Patricia Ann Elam.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Huggins will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Huggins will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Road, Cordova, TN 38016.

