Blakelee Hope Reeves, newborn daughter of Rick Reeves and Lynsey Reeves of Yuma, Tennessee was born Sunday, December 20 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN and went to Heaven while in surgery.Weighing 2 lbs. 10 oz. and measuring 15 inches long, this beautiful dark-haired girl was much loved by family and friends and touched many lives before she was born.Survivors other than her mommy and daddy are her sister, Gracelynn Reeves; grandparents Jessica Middleton and Trevor Gunn of Yuma, TN, Billy and Sarah Reeves of Yuma, TN, Randall and Lori Hicks of Wildersville, TN and Randy and Elisha Reeves of Lexington, TN.There will be a private visitation.Memorials can be directed to Heaven’s Cradle, c/o West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.A gift you are from Heaven above, a perfect expression of God’s precious love.

