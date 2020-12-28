Douglas Glenn Jones, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Visitation for Mr. Jones will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Jones was born on April 7, 1947 in Tiptonville, TN to Ivy Richard and Lillian May Jones. He worked as a welder for Ross Manufacturing. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and welding. He also liked to go to flea markets in the area.

He is survived by his loving partner of 35 years, Olivia Elrod Watson; one son Shawn Jones (Naomi) of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Gwendlyn Ray (Bryan) of Deer Lodge, TN, Paula Shelby of Ripley, TN, Vicki Williams (Travis) of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Richard Jones of Romeoville, IL, Jack Burris of Burlison, TN; two sisters, Melinda Diane Martin and Nellie Anglin both of Romeoville, IL. He leaves a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much. He is survived by his grandchildren, Zachary Ray, Brandon Ray, Lauren Goodman, Alex Shelby, Douglas Glenn Jones, II, Crystal Wayne, Robert Goins, Travis Goins, Ricky Estrada, Krystle Chilcutt, Hunter Roten, Tyler Watson, Hayley Roten and Emily Watson. He also leaves 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Amy Hubbard Jones; his parents, Ivy Richard Jones and Lillian May Lovett Jones; one son, Jeff Watson; one daughter, Lisa Watson; two brothers, David Jones, Bryant Jones.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.