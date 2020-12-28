Ellen Faye Reeves Peak passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, at the age of 80.

Faye was born in Williston, Tennessee, on June 3, 1940, the same day as her husband of 62 years, Billy Ray Peak. She attended Fayette County High School where she played for the basketball team, fueling a lifelong love of basketball, especially United of Memphis Tiger basketball. She had many jobs throughout her life and loved working, but her favorite job was raising her three beloved children.

She lived in Collierville, Tennessee, after moving there in 1981 where she and Billy Ray were founding members of the Powell Road Church of Christ. Faye enjoyed bowling with her league and family, and she even once was one pin shy of a perfect game and a 600-club member 3 times. She loved playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren many different card games and participating in many card tournaments. She loved cooking Sunday dinners, spending time with her family, and enjoyed photos and facetimes with family near and far.

Faye was preceded in death by her father and mother, Elton and Lena McCulley Reeves. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Peak, her three children, Russell (Sandra Conerly) Peak, Robin (John) Robertson, and Rhonda Toll. Her seven grandchildren are Russell (Michelle) Peak of Bourbonnais, IL, Dexter (Rachel) Peak of Geneva, IL, Skyler (Jennifer) Peak of Denver, CO, Hunter (Robyn) Peak of Elberta, AL, Trevor (Sarah) Toll of Knoxville, TN, Maegan (Richard) Eavenson of Michigan City, MS and Corbin (Tarakka) Toll of Memphis, TN. She had nine great-grandchildren with three more on the way. She is also survived by three sisters, Jeanette Brown, Elaine Price and Sue Hines.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Peak will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Park.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.