Mary Ann Graves Pettigrew, 94, passed away peacefully December 24, 2020 at Sugar Creek Senior Living Center in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Ann was born April 8, 1926 to Talton Everette Graves and Mary Maude Lucky Graves of Humboldt, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Wyatt Dean Pettigrew, three sons, Gary (Sharon), Jack (Glenda), and Woody (Judy), along with eight grandchildren, Shannon Roberts (Will), Rob Pettigrew (Melissa), Scott Pettigrew (Katherine), Mary-Wyatt Pettigrew, Jackson Pettigrew, Everette Pettigrew, Talton Pettigrew (Sarah), and Lester Dean Pettigrew, and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Pitts and Jane Stone, both of Memphis, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Graves, Robert Graves, and James Talton Graves, and one grandson, Trae Keller.

Ann attended Humboldt High School and Lambuth College, where she met her husband, Dean. They moved to Brownsville in 1952 and have been an active part of the community ever since.

Ann served as Cub Scouts Den Mother for 9 years, worked as Customer Service Representative at InSouth Bank for 17 years, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She always greeted new members of the community with open arms, kind words, and a pan of rolls. Most of all, Ann loved being with her family, each and every one whom she loved and adored. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family, and she was known all over town for her homemade rolls. Her favorite place to gather was around her dining room table. Above all, her favorite role was Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt Ann, and Grandmother.

In leu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin, Brownsville, TN 38012 or the charity of donor’s choice.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville.