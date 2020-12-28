Mary Lou Hopper Seaton

Services for Mary Lou Hopper Seaton, 57, will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:30 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Tracy McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery near Henry. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30 am until service time. Mrs. Seaton, a Utility Operator at Allegions (formerly Republic) in McKenzie, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 30, 1963 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Walter and Louciel McDaniel Hopper. She was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church near Henry and a graduate of Henry County High School. She was preceded in death by her parents her brother Charlie Hopper and her step father Thomas Brummitt.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years James H. Seaton of McKenzie, two sons Ryan Seaton and Brad Seaton both of McKenzie, her sister Myrtle Gilmore of Woodburn, KY.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.