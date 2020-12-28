Shelia Halbrook Weir age 73, died on December 26, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home following a diagnosis of COVID-19. Ms. Weir was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Neil Halbrook and Hubert Halbrook, her brother, Jimmy Halbrook and a sister, Sybil Finn.

Survivors include her two nephews, Mike Halbrook of Coppel, TX and Mark Halbrook (Denise) of Brownsville, TN.

Before her tragic MVA in 1984, Ms. Weir was employed at Turner Dairy in Covington, TN.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Bells Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave Shelia the past 15 years.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be no service for Ms. Weir. All services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.