Church uses learning hub to help children through pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several members of local churches are working together to help children with their education during the pandemic.

Members of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Englewood Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, and Arise to Read Jackson met with school officials in October to create the Learning Huddle Hub.

The program aims to help kindergarten to third grade virtual students who showed a need for academic assistance, according to the news release from Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Several of our community partners, in the early stages of our New Normal Initiative, communicated a desire to provide additional support for K-3 virtual learners. Our faith-based leaders are one facet of those partners and I am grateful for the added support they’re providing,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

The release says this program allows student to log-in to their classes in real time while volunteers with the Learning Huddle Hub provide tutoring assistance.

“As I spoke to certain members, many of whom are retired educators, they were willing to come in and give a few hours of their time. They understand that if our young people don’t get the basics, they’re lost. For us, this is about faith in action,” said Wayne Smith, the pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

The release says six virtual students are currently being assisted in the program.