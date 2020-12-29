Larry David Putt, age 75, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Lola

Hardin Putt, departed this life Monday afternoon, December 28, 2020 at Methodist Olive

Branch Hospital in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Larry was born July 25, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Olen Cecil

Putt and Violet Murphy Putt. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1964 and

served his country for 21 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard, retiring as a

First Sergeant. Larry was employed with Memphis Light Gas & Water for 33 years,

retiring as an electrical overhead manager.

Larry was a member of Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville and was a member of

Gideons International. He was a member of the F.A.I.T.H. Riders Motorcycle Ministry

and a chaplain for the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief Team. In earlier years, he

loved dove hunting and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed working in his yard,

shopping, watching westerns and sitting on his front porch with others. Larry loved to

share the Gospel and witness to others and special times with his family.

Mr. Putt is survived by his wife who he married February 14, 1992, Lola Hardin Putt of

Somerville, TN; four daughters, Dana Sue Gossett (Richard) of Savannah, TN, Laurie

Scott of Somerville, TN, Amy Lynn Beasley (John) of Collierville, TN and Ginny Lynn

Tibbels of Lakeland, TN; two brothers, James Hugh Putt of Somerville, TN and Michael

“Mike” Putt of Moscow, TN; four grandchildren, Adam Gossett, Joshua Gossett, Josh

Tankersley and Haley Davis; three great-grandchildren, Eden Gossett, Ezrah Gossett

and Grogan Gossett; a host of nieces and nephews; his former spouse, Barbara T. Putt

of Somerville, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Putt Bickers

and Mary Putt Kemper.

Funeral Services for Mr. Putt will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Fayette

Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Drew

Murphy, Bro. Carl Doyle and Bro. Phil Lovelace.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ronald Jenkins, Adam Gossett, Joshua

Gossett, Josh Tankersley, John Beasley and Chip Griffith. Honorary pallbearers will be

members of F.A.I.T.H. Riders Motorcycle Ministry.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Gideons International, P.O. Box 212,

Somerville, TN 38068, Fayette Baptist Church, 12465 Highway 64, Somerville, TN

38068 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation

Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.