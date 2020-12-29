Michael “Mike” V. Crosno, Memphis, TN formerly of Camden died at the age of 62 at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis.

He was born November 4, 1958 in Camden, TN.

Crosno’s parents were Melvin V. Crosno and Dorthy Reynolds Crosno, both preceded, and his spouse was Debbie Lowery Crosno, Memphis, Tennessee. They were married on December 31, 1984.

He had one sister named Sherry (Pete) Beasley.

His children are Misty (Darren) Meyers, Levi Gabriel Crosno, Ian Patrick Crosno, Micah Emmanuel Crosno.

His honorary grandchildren are Elijah Meyers, Amelia Robinson, Maleah Robinson, Gianna Robinson.

Mike was a musician down to his soul, playing several instruments but favorite was lead guitar. He also collected vintage guitars and built cigar box guitars. Mike was an extreme Grateful Dead fan, computer programmer who was also known to be a very loving caring husband, father and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers the family requests that friends help the homeless and those less fortunate where possible and to donate blood in Mike’s memory.

He died Thursday, December 24, 2020.

The funeral for Crosno is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Graveside at Memorial Cemetery. His burial will also be at Memorial Cemetary.

Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. Thursday until time to leave for the graveside service.