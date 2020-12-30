Betty Ann Holden

1951 – 2020

Betty Ann Howard Holden, age 69, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Wayne Holden, departed this life Tuesday evening, December 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Betty Ann was born June 23, 1951 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Johnny Howard and Betty Jane Whitehead Howard. She was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area and a homemaker throughout her life. Special times with her family were very important to her and she enjoyed being the center of attention and provoking and picking at her friends. Betty Ann was a very giving person who loved her family and her dogs, particularly “Baby Girl” who she had for 19 years.

Betty Ann is survived by her husband, Wayne Holden of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Tessa B. Tate of Somerville, TN, Dana M. Taylor (Wesley) of Somerville, TN and Penny Fincher of Whiteville, TN; four sisters, Dot Henley of Somerville, TN, Pearlie Adams (Paul) of Stanton, TN, Diane Pope (Jimmy) of Whiteville, TN and Cindy Smallwood of Somerville, TN; her brother, David Howard (Mary) of Whiteville, TN; nine grandchildren, Channing Adams (Forrest), Sarrisa Harris (Stephen), Candie Green (Tyler), Joshua Kennon (Lindsey), Kristen Philpot (Brandon), Frankie Moon, Timothy Moon (Stephanie) Tiffany Moon (Miguel) and Wesley Taylor, Jr.; and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Howard, Johnny Howard and Michael Howard; and three sisters, Faye Howard, Brenda Howard and Peggy Howard.

Funeral Services for Betty Ann will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Dancyville Assembly of God Church Cemetery. A visitation for Betty Ann will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Stephen Harris, Forrest Adams, Joshua Kennon, Frankie Moon, Timmy Moon and Thomas Weatherly.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.