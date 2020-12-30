Charles “Charlie” W. Johnson, Paris, Tennessee, died at the age if 74 at the Henry County Medical Center on December 25.

He was born August 12, 1946 in Humboldt, Tennessee, and his parents were Wilbert Johnson and Sadie Mae Champion.

Mr. Johnson was a member of Whitlock Church of Christ. He worked at Midland Ross/ Midland Brake of Paris with over 40 years of service. He was well known as a baseball umpire at McNeil Park for many years.

His siblings included Carolyn (Larry) Walker, Humboldt, TN Bobbie Jean (Milton) Manley, Humboldt, TN Gail Champion, Humboldt, TN, Aretha Johnson, Humboldt, TN, Ora Lewis, Humboldt, TN, Betty Booth and Ruby Nell Hicks, Ella Johnson, Willie Johnson, Lartha Johnson, Judy Johnson, Jimi Hess, Jackson, TN, Tony (Darla) Champion, Humboldt, TN, Dennis Johnson, Humboldt, TN, William Johnson, Humboldt, TN, Wilbert Johnson, Humboldt, TN, Alphonso Johnson, Humboldt, TN

Mayo Johnson and Roy Johnson,

Johnson married his wife Virginia Harrison Johnson on September 28, 1968.

His daughters are Tonya Johnson Beasley and Vincent Beasley, Memphis, TN and his sons are Victor M. Johnson & Barbara Collins, Duluth, Georgia Roderick R. Johnson and Lano Y. Johnson, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Johnson had many grand and great grandchildren, Tristan Chase Johnson, Rashee R. Stocks, Kayla A. Johnson, Skylar V. Beasley and Rashee O. Stocks.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.