Edward Lee Rushing, January 26, 1928-December 30, 2020.

Born in Henry County, Tennessee, Rushing was the son of the late Will O. Rushing and the late Curlie Rushing. He was also preceded in death by his sister Emmie Rushing

Banks, a nephew Ross Banks, Jr. and a son, Aaron Harris. His daughter-in-law, Laurice Harris survives along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great

grandchildren.

Mr. Rushing moved to Chicago in 1948 where he worked for the U.S. Chicago and North Western Railroad and then led a noted career of more than thirty years as a chef at

Woolworth’s.

Upon retirement from Woolworth’s in 1999, he moved back to Paris and was known and loved by many. A memorial service is planned at a future date.