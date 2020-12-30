Gov. Lee addresses Nashville bombing, learning loss among students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee addressed the struggles Tennesseans have faced this week in a press conference Wednesday morning.

After the Christmas Day bombing, many state services have been disrupted and AT&T outages still remain.

President Donald Trump called Gov. Lee on Sunday with the intent to grant his request and help by signing the emergency declaration.

Gov. Lee says as soon as he does so, the work to rebuild will begin.

Gov. Lee also addressed how COVID-19 has exposed how poorly Tennessee students read.

Tennessee’s learning losses are at a record high and the governor plans to fix that with a special session.

“Targeted at these things that we can do to really give our kids a high quality education in spite of the challenges of this pandemic,” he said.

The special session will be held January 19 to course the 2021 school year and implement changes in the future terms. The special session will also discuss teacher pay and funding for districts.