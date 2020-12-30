Larkin Jerry Lee Jones, 86, of Oakland, TN, left this earthly life on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Jerry was born at his grandfather’s home, on October 31, 1934, in Celina, TX. Jerry grew up in the Fort Worth area in a family of sharecroppers. Jerry lost his mother to breast cancer at age 16. At the time, he was working to support his family while his Daddy supported his Mother through her final days. He had the spirit of the entrepreneur from the age of 6 and has sold everything from dish soap to real estate. From childhood, Jerry was fascinated with transportation. He was running the local train depot by age 19 for the Frisco line and made his first solo flight at age 26. He was a private pilot for over 50 years. He flew friends and family all over the United States. He even talked of trying to fly his Moonie to Alaska. Rita vetoed that. Jerry also loved cars and worked on his own cars as well as those of any of his family and friends that would let him. As much as he loved planes, trains & automobiles, he loved Jesus even more. Jerry surrendered to do whatever God wanted him to in 1953 at age 19. Jerry attended college in the 50s but he took the back road to education and received his degree from East Texas Baptist College in 1983 with his oldest son. Jerry married Rita Yates on October 19, 1957. They lived, shared the Gospel and planted Jesus from Ft Worth to Illinois to Indiana to England and eventually settled down in Longview, TX, Rita’s home town. Jerry ran multiple businesses while pastoring small churches all over the area. Jerry “retired” at some point but all who knew him well, knew that wouldn’t last. He continued to pastor until Rita went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2010.

Jerry didn’t enjoy being alone too much. His kids were spread out from Africa to Alaska. An old friend from college, Jonnie Neal, reached out to him because she had lost her husband 3 years prior and knew exactly what he was feeling. Jerry & Jonnie “courted” and married on May 14, 2011. Jerry spent the last 9 ½ years of his life living, loving and serving in Tennessee along with Jonnie.

Jerry & Jonnie spent last Christmas/New Years, walking through the final days and passing of Jonnie’s oldest son, Dan Neal. Jerry was also preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Belle Smart in 1951, his father, George Benson Jones in 1965; his sisters, Delois & Glenda; his wife of 53 years, Rita LaJuan Yates; and his grandson, Daniel Wade Bass in 2015. Jerry is survived by his wife of 9 ½ years, Jonnie Neal Jones of Oakland, TN; his sister & brother-in-law, Jewell & (Benny) Sprabary & his brother, Frank & (Debbie) Jones of Denton, TX; Sons & daughters-in-law, Phil & (Esther) Jones of Iganga, Uganda; Dale & (Kris) Jones of Austin, TX; Bill & (Kelli) Jones of Chico, TX; Daughters & sons-in-law, LeJuan & (Dennis) Bass of Longview, TX and Trudy & (Rick) Bonnette of Pedro Bay, AK; Bonus Daughters, Diane Neal of Memphis, TN; Tina Neal of Oakland, TN. Jerry is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua & (Kim) Jones of St. Louis, IL; Chris Bass of Florida; (Manuel) & Alisha Vidaurri of Hallsville, TX; Amanda & (Nathan) Brown of Nacogdoches, TX; April & (Austin) Bonner of Tyler, TX; Tiffany & (Brad) Ischinger of Wasilla, AK; Zachary & (Kristen) Bonnette of Ording, WA; Natalie Bonnette & (Joe) Ward of Wasilla, AK; Emily Bonnette of Soldotna, AK; Naomi Bonnette of Wasilla, AK; Joseph Bonnette of Pedro Bay, AK; Parker, Ayden, Griffin, London & Lilli Jones of Chico, TX; Kenny, Faith & Shalom Jones of Iganga, Uganda; bonus grandchildren, (Chris) & Amber Neal Berry of Houma, LA, Jason & (Jenna) Neal of Augusta, KS, (Daniel) & Caitlin Neal Villalobos of Battlefield, MO, Jaimie Hobbs of Oakland, TN and (Brian) & Loye Ellsworth of Memphis, TN; 25 great & bonus greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews, bonus or otherwise. He loved us all.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jones will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jack Gresham officiating. Interment will be in the Cottage Hill Cemetery at Celina, Texas. A visitation for Mr. Jones will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

