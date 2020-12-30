Sylvia Darlene Morgan Breining, age 54, resident of Somerville,

Tennessee and wife of Bill Breining, departed this life Tuesday

evening, December 29, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown

Hospital with her loving family at her bedside.

Sylvia was born July 9, 1996 in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter

of the late Robert Harley Morgan and Ruth Faye Barbee Morgan. She

was employed as a data entry clerk and a computer systems analyst

at Federal Express for 30 years and was married September 7, 1991

to William “Bill” Breining. Sylvia had been a resident of Somerville for

26 years and was a member of Warren Community Church in

Somerville. She enjoyed cross stitching in her free time.

Mrs. Breining is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Breining of

Somerville, TN; her daughter, Jessica Breining of Somerville, TN; her

son, William Alexander Breining of Somerville, TN; her sister, Jessie

Waddle of Mosheim, TN; her brother, Robert C. Morgan of Camp

Creek, TN; and two sisters-in-law, Susie Martin of Collierville, TN and

Michelle Garner of Loganville, GA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister,

Nina Leatherwood; three brothers, Bobbie Morgan, Lewis “Buddy”

Morgan and C. Haskell Morgan; and her father and mother-in-law,

William and Marylyn Breining.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Breining will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday,

January 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with

Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville,

officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park

Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Breining will be from 12

noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Peebles West

Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.