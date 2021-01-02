Disaster declared in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Trump administration has approved Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for federal help following Hurricane Zeta.

President Donald Trump declared the disaster on New Year’s Eve, ordering federal aid to help South Mississippi counties recover from the worst hurricane to hit the area since Katrina in August 2005.

The declaration covers George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties, allowing federal funds for repairs and low-interest loans for residents and business owners.

Reeves tweeted New Year’s morning about the disaster declaration, thanking the president, saying, “Homeowners, local governments, and business owners in the declared counties can start the new year rebuilding from this storm.”