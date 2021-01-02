Jackson community mourns the loss of retired fire chief

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson community celebrated the homegoing of a retired fire chief.

James Pearson, who had been with the Jackson Fire Department for over 20 years, was laid to rest this morning during a memorial service at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues.

The Jackson Fire Department honor guard participated in the service.

Jackson Fire Chief, Darryl Samuels tells us he was a beloved member of the fire department and they will make sure to keep his memory alive.

“He innovated some new practices and policies within the fire department, so that loss is going to be great for us and the void is going to be difficult,” Samuels said.

Chief Pearson died on Christmas Day due to complications from COVID-19.