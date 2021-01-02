Local WWII Veteran shares COVID-19 survival story

JACKSON, Tenn. –A World War II Veteran and his family shared their experience with COVID-19.

For the last 10 months COVID-19 has hit home for many people, especially for 98-year-old William Dennis.

“It was bad, it was good after I got out of the hospital,” said Dennis.

It’s been a miracle for 98-year-old William Dennis and his family.

Dennis, a World War II Veteran, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 6. Days later he was home from hospital.

Dennis’ daughter Phyllis Elliot says this is something they didn’t expect, but she is happy he was able to make it through.

“I was petrified. I was like really scared because everything we heard was all negative, and normally for someone his age it’s really hard for them to fight off the virus,” said Elliot

Dennis was hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and on a ventilator, fighting to come home.

Chris Jackson, Dennis’ grandson says this experience is a huge lesson for the family and he encourages others to never give up.

“To the people that are dealing with this, just never give up hope. Because he’s a living example. He knew the whole time that’s not where he was going to stay,” said Jackson.

Now Dennis has fully recovered from COVID-19 and his family says they have taken all precautions during this process.