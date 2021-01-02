McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vandals lashed out at the U.S. House and Senate speakers over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti after Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky, was spray-painted early Saturday with messages like “WERES MY MONEY” and “MITCH KILLS THE POOR.”

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head on New Year’s Day.

Police in both cities are investigating. Senate Republicans blocked efforts to boost the $600 COVID-19 relief payment to $2,000 on New Year’s Day.