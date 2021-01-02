Pet of the Week: Petey

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

Meet the one and only Petey!

This cutie pie is about a year old, less than 10 pounds, and sweet as he can be.

He is looking for his forever family.

He is fully vetted, good with other pups and most likely good with cats.

This sweet boy needs “his” people. Could it be you?

For more information on Petey or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.