Father’s ashes stolen along with Mississippi woman’s purse

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman is looking for an urn carrying her father’s ashes that was stolen along with her purse while she was celebrating her wedding.

The Sun Herald reports that Jen Mullaney Jones had the ashes in a black and gold urn inside her purse when she got married on Friday in Gulfport.

After the wedding, she went with her groom to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building for a toast.

She’s worked there for the last decade, and her father was a veteran. He died in September.

While they were inside, someone took her purse and the ashes from her vehicle. Jones says she’s “absolutely gutted” by the loss.