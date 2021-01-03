Local church looks forward to new year

JACKSON, Tenn, –A local church holds its first service following the new year.

SoulQuest church got to hear a special sermon from Pastor Ronnie Coleman titled, “Press on” to encourage church members to act on the vision God gives them.

SoulQuest worship leader, Madison Rodamaker says it’s important people know to not get lost in the past and not look at 2020 as a negative.

She says a lot of good things happened in the year as well, and it’s important to move forward into 2021 with a positive mindset.

“Man, it’s just like Pastor Ronnie said, we’re just pressing on. We’re pressing on with the vision that he gave us to do whatever it takes to reach a lost world for Jesus Christ. And we believe that Christ is still saving and that he’s going to save even more in 2021. We’re praying for revival,” Rodamaker said.

The church is excited for 2021 to hopefully have their new church groundbreaking some time this spring.