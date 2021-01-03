Residents return home from holiday traveling

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s the end of the holiday season and many people are returning back home from traveling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traveling during the holidays has been fairly slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are making their way back home after traveling for Christmas and new years.

Jackson resident, Case Cook says he believes it’s safe to travel as long as you follow safety protocols.

“Traveling can be safe if you do it the right way. It’s important to wear your mask and carry plenty of Germex,” said Cook.

The CDC says postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and other from COVID-19.