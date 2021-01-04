Frank Wallace Keith, age 88, resident of Nunnelly, Tennessee and husband of the late Doris Morrisson Keith, departed this life Thursday morning, December 31, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Dickson, Tennessee.

Frank was born March 8, 1932 in Smithville, Tennessee, the son of the late Lonnie Allen Keith and Ava Genora Owens Keith. He was married May 16, 1952 to the former Doris Morrisson who preceded him in death on December 17, 2009 and was employed with the City of Memphis as a sanitation supervisor before his retirement. Frank was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church and Centerville Masonic Lodge #618. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing and racing.

Frank is survived by three sons, Mike Keith (Willene) of Nunnelly, TN, Chuck Keith (Brenda) of Nesbit, MS and Don Keith (Debbie) of Arlington, TN; his sister, Doris Harber of Hickory Withe, TN; his brother, Harold Keith of Hickory Withe, TN; six grandchildren, Winnie Powers, Alan Keith, Michael Keith, Lauren Randolph, Tyler Keith and Kim Jones (James); and six great-grandchildren, Kylee Keith, Caiden Keith, Aria Keith, Kennedy Mahan, Zachary Mahan and Cameron Jones (Melissa).

Graveside Services for Mr. Keith will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Arlington Cemetery with Pastor Doug Barcroft, pastor of Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Keith, Chuck Keith, Don Keith, Nathan Randolph, Lauren Randolph and Frank Bowman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

