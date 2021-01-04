John Marlow Price, Sr., age 91, of Arlington, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday morning, 30 December 2020.

John was born 7 February 1929 in Williston, Tennessee to Henry Marlow Price and Willie Mae Glover Price. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1947 and entered the U.S. Navy on 2 January 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force. John retired from the U.S. Air Force on 31 August 1971. Mr. Price was a retired member of the United States Civil Service after serving twenty years as a civil servant.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Price was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Chieko Noguchi Price. He is survived by four children, John Marlow Price, Jr. (Nancy) of Huntsville, AL, Phyllis Koi Kennedy (Michael) of Arlington, TN, Martin Glen Price (Deborah) of Murfreesboro, TN and Jana Sui Zacher (John) of Collierville, TN; his sister, Ida Price South (Parvin) of Maben, MS; ten grandchildren, John Price, James Price, Jackson Price, Charles Kennedy, Adam Price, Allison Price, Tyler Price, Michelle Warren, Marlow Harris and Courtney Neal; and nine great-grandchildren, Ava Price, Finley Price, Elam Price, Kaiden Price, Noah Price, Levi Warren, Summer Warren, Tucker Harris and Webb Neal.

There was a private graveside service for Mr. Price at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.