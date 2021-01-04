Mary Anne Price Lanzarotto, age 79, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Richard Lanzarotto, departed this life Saturday morning, January 2, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Mary was born October 6, 1941 in Miami, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Walter Price and Ethel Watson Price. She was employed in the security field for many years and was a homemaker throughout her life. She attended St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville and enjoyed bowling and sewing. Mary had a special love for her family and made her son a suit for his graduation.

Mrs. Lanzarotto is survived by her husband, Richard Lanzarotto; six sons, Kenneth James “Kenny” Black, Jr. (Debbie), William Alfred “Bill” Black, Robert Joseph Black, Willard Joe Black (Cindy), Thomas Lanzarotto (Candy) and Anthony Lanzarotto (Stephanie); and several brothers, sisters and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lanzarotto will be at 12 noon Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Father Robert Favazza, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Lanzarotto will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

