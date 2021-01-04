Postponed Christmas a hit for local preschool

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local preschool is celebrating Christmas in January.

Hands Up! Preschool showcased its over $5,000 worth of supplies that were donated by numerous organizations in the community.

The school received toys, playground equipment, TVs, and more.

There was also a special donation of coats gifted to each student from the Bank of Jackson. Students were able to pick out any coat and try it on.

The school was initially supposed to have this event in December, but due to a COVID outbreak prompting the school to close, it was moved to January.

“Many of these children have no coats at all, so it’s so important for them to be warm and to feel good about themselves,” said Bank of Jackson Vice President Anita Kay Archer.

“All of our teachers created wish lists, and never in a million years did we think we would get all the items from the list, but they practically gave us everything that we asked for,” said Hands Up! Director Deb Heard.

Heard wants to recognize the Truckers Association for their generosity with gifting them everything they asked for.