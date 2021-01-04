Sharleen Marie Womack Ward, age 70, resident of Toone, Tennessee and wife of Edward Ward, departed this life Sunday morning, January 3, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Sharleen was born June 27, 1950 in Lodi, California, the daughter of the late Theldon Womack and Mary Vaught Womack. She graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California and was married April 20, 1968 to Edward Ward. Sharleen was a homemaker throughout her life.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Ward of Toone, TN; her daughter, Barbara Doyle of Memphis, TN; her son, Michael Ward and his wife, Laurie of Arlington, TN; two brothers, Donald Womack and his wife, Jill and Billy Richardson and his wife, Donna; his sister-in-law, Alice Womack; three grandchildren, Travis Doyle, Nicholas Doyle and Kaitlyn Doyle; and two great-granddaughters, Chloe Doyle and Sophie Doyle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Coleman Womack and her granddaughter, Chrystal Ward.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ward will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Ward will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

