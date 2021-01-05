Gov. Lee announces new online tool, federal aid for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee made two positive announcements Tuesday for Tennesseans.

“In just two short weeks we have vaccinated over 150,000 Tennesseans, and we built a strong infrastructure to ensure successful distribution across the state. At this very moment, we’re one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered,” Gov. Lee said.

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Lee posted to social media saying he is encouraged by the unprecedented numbers of people lining up at county health departments. He says he remains committed to providing the vaccine to anyone who wants it.

“As supply increases in the coming weeks, we will continue to provide the tools and information you need to know when the vaccine will be available to you and your family,” he said.

Gov. Lee announced the availability of a new digital tool to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The tool will allow users to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase. It will also provide more information at the county level.

“If you weren’t able to get your shot this weekend or this week, don’t be discouraged. Supply is limited, but we are vaccinating Tennesseans as fast as we can get doses,” the governor said.

The governor also announced federal aid was granted for Nashville in response to the Christmas day bombing.

President Donald Trump signed the emergency declaration, now allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide direct assistance to metro Nashville-Davidson County.

For more information on the eligibility tool and current estimated vaccine timeline, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.