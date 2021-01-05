Gov. Lee announces online COVID-19 vaccine eligibility tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new online tool is being used to help Tennesseans know when they can receive the vaccine.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says this new tool will allow users to opt-in for notifications about their vaccine phase.

The release says the tool will use look at the user’s risk, age, job and county to help alert the user to when their phase arrives.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

To access the online tool, visit tn.gov. You can also learn more about the phases and see the estimated vaccine timeline here.