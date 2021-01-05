THSO, AAA offer ‘Reduce TN Crashes’ award for second year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has joined AAA to offer the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award for a second year.

The THCO says that this program aims to improve teen driver safety among their communities.

The news release from the state says that AAA — The Auto Club Group will reward the $3,000 grant to one Tennessee senior who shows leadership skills, school involvement, volunteerism, and advocacy for teen driver safety.

Students will be required to submit an essay, be nominated by a school staff member, and must have plans to attend college in Tennessee. The student is also required to register their school, according the release.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 31, according to the release. To apply, visit this link.

For more information, you can also contact admin@reducetncrashes.org.