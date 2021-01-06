Brian L. Flowers, age 48 passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Jackson Madison County Hospital after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was born in Memphis but was raised in Jackson. Brian is the son of Terry and Dorothy McCants Flowers. He worked for many years in sales and management traveling all over West Tennessee. His passion was for hunting and fishing, he enjoyed his cabin at the Tennessee River, loved telling stories, had a generous servant’s heart, and most of all loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Krystal Mullen Flowers of Medina, TN; one son, Trevor Flowers of Medina, TN; one daughter, Lilly Belle Flowers of Medina, TN; one sister, Amy Fischer of Jackson, TN; his parents, Terry and Dorothy Flowers of Jackson, TN and was preceded in death by one brother, Chuck Flowers.

There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life for Brian will occur later and it will be posted on Arrington Funeral Directors website.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com