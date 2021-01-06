Mr. Lathan Eldridge Sowell passed away peacefully from this earth on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home.

He was born on July 16, 1934 to the late Ernest and Lynna Irene Sowell and grew up in Coldwater, Mississippi. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and served as a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer for 29 years, and on several committees including building and grounds. Mr. Sowell loved to hunt, bird watching, camping and traveling with friends and family. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them whether it was a tractor ride or showing them how to fix something. He retired from General Electric Lamp Plant in Memphis, Tennessee in 1994 after 34 years where he worked as a maintenance mechanic.

Mr. Sowell is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie Sowell, sister, Lanelle Frazier of Benton, AR, daughters, Donna Sowell of Dyersburg, TN, Theresa Gilliam (Billy) of Dyersburg, TN, Kim Whitson (Allen) of Dyersburg, TN, Rhonda Burks (Keith) of Murray, KY, Sandy Miller of Cordova, TN and Kelly Hall (Dan) of Germantown, TN, eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Boyd (Tyler), Kirt Bargery (Kelly), Megan Barker (Shane), Seth Whitson, Josh Burks (Tiffany), Jessica Dotson (Jacob), Rachel Miller, Jacob Burks, Michael Hall (Sara Beth), Noah Hall (Felicity), and Hannah Grace Hall, five great-grandchildren, Claire and Brady Boyd, Kenneth Bargery, Beau Dotson, Jace Burks, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leland Sowell, Lavern Sowell, Lindley Sowell, sisters Lucille Scott, Lurine Embrey, and Ernestine Sowell.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for family only on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland, Tennessee. A private graveside service will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hickory Withe, Tennessee.

