Tennessee Republican Party releases statement on Capitol protests

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden has released a statement on the protests at the Capitol building in Washington DC.

The statement in full says:

“It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our hearts into President Trump’s campaign. We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights, and the rule of law, and not defunding the police. Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders, and get ready to Make America Great Again.” — Chairman Scott Golden