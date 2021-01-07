Committee, businesses help provide meals to Jackson police officers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local committee is showing their support to law enforcement officers in the Hub City.

For the seventh year in a row, the Blue Strong Committee is expressing their appreciation to officers in a special way, and it is just in time for National Law Enforcement Day.

This year, Jason’s Deli partnered with the committee to make sure each officer with the Jackson Police Department had a hot meal in between their shifts.

Committee member Tammy Buchanan says, even in the midst of a pandemic, it’s important to show them their service is appreciated.

“Just because of the struggles that have gone on this year, more than COVID. The struggles that we’ve all seen and some of us have experienced this year, it’s just a really important time still to support our law enforcement,” Buchanan said.

This year, the committee is also partnering with other businesses, like Bank of Jackson and Jackson Donuts.

“These groups are very important and are a part of our community,” Buchanan said.

Throughout the month of January, Blue Strong plans to hold other events, including a prayer with the community, to show their support for officers.

“And that’s just a quiet signal to show law enforcement that we believe in them, we love them, and we appreciate them,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan adds that they are making sure to social distance, as well as wear masks during the events.