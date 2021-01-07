LIFELINE Blood Services asking for more blood drive locations

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is in need of more locations to host mobile blood drives across West Tennessee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LIFELINE has not been able to host mobile blood drives at their usual locations. This has caused a major problem for blood supply since early last year.

Organizers are now asking local businesses and industries to help schedule blood drives at their locations with COVID-19 precautions.

Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach says they’re asking the community for help because giving blood during this time is extremely important.

“We would ask that they reconsider where we’re concerned we are are not something that’s optional, blood is not optional. It is critical in saving lives for West Tennessee,” Roach said.

“Due to the pandemic, many educational and industrial locations that would normally host blood drives have not been able to have a mobile drive since early in 2020,” said Tonya Johnson, Director of Community Services. “This has caused a huge problem for the community blood supply.”

LIFELINE says they have added precautions, including masks for donors and staff, temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and COVID questionnaires, to their drives.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 20 West Tennessee counties and 13 emergency helicopter service locations, according to the release.

For more information on how to schedule a drive, contact Tonya Johnson, Director of Community Services, at (731) 427-4431 ext. 103 or visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.