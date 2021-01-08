Residents gather to protest alleged animal abuse in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Community members held a protest over alleged animal abuse.

Several people protested outside the mayor’s office in Humboldt.

They say they want justice for the animals allegedly abused by Humboldt city employees, 56-year-old Bruce Lynn Pafford and 76-year-old James Johnson.

The two have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to a Humboldt Police Department news release.

Protesters held signs calling for felony charges.

The men are currently out on a $10,000 bond each and are set to be back in court on April 7 at 9 a.m.