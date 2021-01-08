Sen. Jackson, Rep. Todd named 2020 Legislators of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Development District named Sen. Ed Jackson and Rep. Chris Todd as 2020 Legislators of the Year on Thursday at the organization’s annual legislative luncheon.

The awards are typically presented in March, but the presentation was delayed due to last year’s tornado that hit Nashville the day before the Tennessee Development District Association’s annual conference and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Sen. Jackson and Rep. Todd were recognized for their service to citizens and their commitment to economic and community development in Southwest Tennessee.