Warming shelter seeks volunteers as temperature drop

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out at a local warming center for the new year.

The Tennessee Homeless Solution Hotline is asking for your help to assist those in need.

As we enter into the colder months of the year, having place to stay warm is important.

That’s why the hotline is searching for volunteers to help men who are staying at the Warming Center in the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“With the numbers increasing, we do need more volunteers. The hours we are asking is from 5 to 9 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning,” said Executive Director Amy McDonald.

McDonald says that although the shelter is temporary, the goal is still to create a long-term solution.

“Our goal is permanent housing, self-sufficiency support services to those who need them once permanent housing is identified,” she said.

And if you’re looking for a place to stay, you can come in each night.

“If anyone is needing shelter, they need to arrive at the Warming Center between 6 and 9 p.m.,” McDonald said.

McDonald also says you have to be 18 years or older to volunteer, and the shelter is making sure to follow guidelines for COVID-19 to keep others safe.

The Emergency Warming Center is accepting men from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The center is open daily and is located at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on 400 South Highland Avenue.

You can reach the West Tennessee Homeless Hotline at 1-866-307-5469.