2 men in high-profile photos among latest charged in DC riot

(AP) –Two men accused of joining a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that stormed the nation’s Capitol – one wearing a horned, fur hat and the other carrying

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern – were charged Saturday, the latest arrests in Wednesday’s mayhem that left five people dead.

The arrests come as more images emerge showing just how violent the riots were: a bloodied officer crushed in a doorway screaming; another tumbling over a railing into

the crowd below after being body-slammed from behind; members of the media being cursed, shoved and punched.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, an Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob with a painted face and wearing a costume that included the horned hat, was taken into

custody Saturday and charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chansley, more commonly known as Jake Angeli, will remain in custody in Arizona pending a detention hearing that will be scheduled during an initial court appearance

early in the coming week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Esther Winne told The Associated Press by email. Chansley did not immediately respond to messages left via email and telephone.

Chansley, who had become a staple in his costume at pro-Trump protests across the country, is now among dozens of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol invasion by

a large mob of Trump supporters enraged over his election loss.

The rioters took over the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and waved Trump, American and Confederate flags, forcing lawmakers to halt their voting to

affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and go into hiding for hours.

A Florida man accused of making off with Pelosi’s lectern during the chaos was arrested Friday night on a federal warrant and was being held Saturday without bail in

Pinellas County, Florida. Jail records do not show if Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, has an attorney.

Johnnson was charged Saturday with theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The married father of five who was quickly identified on social media by local residents as the man in a photo smiling as he walked through the Capitol rotunda carrying

Pelosi’s lectern, The Bradenton Herald reported.

Before being deleted or taken down, Johnson posted on social media that he was in Washington, D.C., during Wednesday’s riot and included disparaging comments about

the Black Lives Matter movement, according to The Bradenton Herald.

By Saturday, prosecutors had filed 17 cases in federal district court and 40 others in the District of Columbia Superior Court for a variety of offenses ranging from

assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.

Prosecutors said additional cases remained under seal, dozens of other people were being sought by federal agents and the U.S. attorney in Washington vowed Friday that

“all options were on the table” for charges, including possibly sedition.