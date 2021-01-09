Couple celebrates 50th anniversary in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple is celebrating a special milestone.

Linda and Flake Hudson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. The two have been together since age 17 and 19.

Due to COVID-19, the pair celebrated inside their homes with just the two of them.

They say had the pandemic not took place, they would’ve planned an even bigger celebration where friends and family could join them on this special day.

“The two of us are going to have a sit down dinner, and we’re going to enjoy each other like we usually do. It’s exciting just to know that we’re still here and can see 50 years,” Linda Hudson said.

The Hudsons say the secret to being married as long as them is to have good communication and stay active in your marriage.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team wants to wish the Hudsons a happy anniversary!