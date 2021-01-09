Pet of the Week: Beanie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s special boy is Beanie.

This cutie is approximately 1-year-old and 50 pounds of pure boxer love. He’s great with other dogs and kids, just not cats.

Beanie absolutely loves his toys and car rides! It’s so hard not to fall in love with this happy-go-lucky boy when you meet him.

He’s kennel, leash and house trained.

He is also fully vetted, neutered, and micro-chipped!

Fill out an adoption application on the STAT website for this handsome fella!

For more information on Beanie or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.