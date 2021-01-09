Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her husband have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mgn 1280x960 90828p00 Ciiis

Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Prince Philip received their jabs on Saturday, joining some 1.5 million

people in Britain who have been given the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The injections were administered at Windsor Castle, where the queen and Philip have been spending their time during the lockdown in England.

Royal officials said they took the rare step of commenting on the monarch’s health in order to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

Categories: Digital Newsfeed
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts