Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

An individual is calling several residents posing to be a Law Enforcement Officer. He is calling individuals about… Posted by Dyer County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 9, 2021

The news release by the sheriff’s office says the caller is posing as a member law enforcement, and is spoofing their number.

The release says the individual is calling residents about failing to answer a subpoena, failure to appear, and contempt of court. The release says he is in no way associated with the sheriff’s office.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will never call you about warrant or ask for payment over the phone.

Anyone with information on the caller is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (731) 285-2802.