13 fires under investigation in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into about 13 fires over the last week in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the fires were set in the Springville, Mansfield, and Henry areas, primarily on the roadside or wooded areas. The sheriff’s office says two of the fires were in vacant buildings, a garage fire was reported on Shady Grove Road, and a barn fire was reported on Carl Chandler Road during the same time period.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to report any suspicious vehicles or activity.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on the fires. If you have any information, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.