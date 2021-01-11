Additional death, 68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 92-year-old man died on January 10 due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says a total of 150 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 68 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,614.
Those cases range in age from 9-months-old to 81-years-old.
In addition, 28 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,790 (60.2%)
- 38301: 2,787 (29%)
- 38356: 154 (1.6%)
- 38391: 82 (0.8%)
- 38366: 163 (1.7%)
- 38343: 71 (0.7%)
- 38313: 212 (2.2%)
- 38392: 66 (0.6%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 120 (1.2%)
- 38006: 5 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 90 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,452 (25.5%)
- White: 4,010 (41.7%)
- Asian: 36 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 218 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 176 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,722 (28.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,364 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,176 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 74 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,955 (72.3%)
- Not recovered: 676 (7.1%)
- Better: 1,042 (10.8%)
- Unknown: 791 (8.2%)
- Deaths: 150 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 486 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,135 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,612 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,420 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,398 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,391 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,075 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 604 (6.3%)
- 80+: 403 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 90 (0.9%)
