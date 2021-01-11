Additional death, 68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 92-year-old man died on January 10 due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a total of 150 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 68 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,614.

Those cases range in age from 9-months-old to 81-years-old.

In addition, 28 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,790 (60.2%)

38301: 2,787 (29%)

38356: 154 (1.6%)

38391: 82 (0.8%)

38366: 163 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 212 (2.2%)

38392: 66 (0.6%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 120 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,452 (25.5%)

White: 4,010 (41.7%)

Asian: 36 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 218 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 176 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,722 (28.3%)

Gender:

Female: 5,364 (55.8%)

Male: 4,176 (43.4%)

Unknown: 74 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,955 (72.3%)

Not recovered: 676 (7.1%)

Better: 1,042 (10.8%)

Unknown: 791 (8.2%)

Deaths: 150 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 486 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,135 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,612 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,420 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,398 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,391 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,075 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 604 (6.3%)

80+: 403 (4.2%)

Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.