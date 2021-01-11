Health department to host make-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday for individuals in the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 categories who have not already been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The make-up clinic will be Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Madison Haywood Developmental Services on Garland Drive.
Those who want to be vaccinated must provide credentials showing that they are a Phase 1a1 or 1a2 vaccine recipient, according to a news release.
Phase 1a1 vaccine candidates include frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults. Those who qualify as Phase 1a1 are:
- Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials
- Home health care staff
- COVID-19 mass testing site staff
- Student health providers
- First responders with direct public exposure
- Individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability
Phase 1a2 candidates include the following individuals:
- Primary care providers and staff
- Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
- Pharmacists and staff
- Patient transport
- Outpatient therapists
- Urgent visit center providers and staff
- Environmental services
- Oral health providers
- Behavioral health providers
- Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
- Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact
