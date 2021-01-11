Health department to host make-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday for individuals in the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 categories who have not already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The make-up clinic will be Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Madison Haywood Developmental Services on Garland Drive.

Those who want to be vaccinated must provide credentials showing that they are a Phase 1a1 or 1a2 vaccine recipient, according to a news release.

Phase 1a1 vaccine candidates include frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults. Those who qualify as Phase 1a1 are:

  • Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials
  • Home health care staff
  • COVID-19 mass testing site staff
  • Student health providers
  • First responders with direct public exposure
  • Individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Phase 1a2 candidates include the following individuals:

  • Primary care providers and staff
  • Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
  • Pharmacists and staff
  • Patient transport
  • Outpatient therapists
  • Urgent visit center providers and staff
  • Environmental services
  • Oral health providers
  • Behavioral health providers
  • Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
  • Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

For more information on Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

