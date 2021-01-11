Health department to host make-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday for individuals in the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 categories who have not already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The make-up clinic will be Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Madison Haywood Developmental Services on Garland Drive.

Those who want to be vaccinated must provide credentials showing that they are a Phase 1a1 or 1a2 vaccine recipient, according to a news release.

Phase 1a1 vaccine candidates include frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults. Those who qualify as Phase 1a1 are:

Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials

Home health care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

First responders with direct public exposure

Individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Phase 1a2 candidates include the following individuals:

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

For more information on Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.