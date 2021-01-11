Virginia “Ginny” Revel Aden, age 88 of Georgia, formerly of Henry County, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Her graveside service at Henry Cemetery will be arranged at a safer (post-COVID) time in the world.

Virginia Revel Aden was born June 13, 1932 in Henry, Tennessee to the late William Hulie Revel and the late Nona Bernice Joyner Revel Irvin.

Ginny “Mom” was a rare individual full of grace, humor, courage and strength. She was a sporting young woman with extraordinary intelligence. Her education was as a Statistician, and with her first job away from home, she bragged on being a liberated woman. She married her child-hood sweetheart Ed Aden on February 23, 1956. They were life-long sole-mates; he was the love of her life and she was his. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2000.

Mom gave up her career and they had 3 girls. She dedicated most of her adult life to being a fantastic Mom, full of silly, giggles, compassion, encouragement and friendship. Ginny was a gifted musician and played the piano, organ and auto harp by ear. It was such a joy singing gospel music and Christmas carols.

Mom and Dad moved frequently for his job with IBM and everywhere she went, Mom made new life-long friends. People gravitated to her warm smile and fun-loving personality. The world lost an enduring and lovely soul. Ginny will be remembered and missed by all that knew her.

Ginny is survived by two daughters: Rhonda Kahn (Ivan) of Snellville, GA and Linda Aden-Smith (Mike) of Loganville, GA; five grandchildren: Zosha Pickett, Jaime Kahn, Brandon Kahn, Miranda Kleinbrink, and Dylan Kleinbrink; five great grandchildren: Aurora Kleinbrink, Winrey Nance, Arizona Nance, Everly Nance and Phoenix Nance; and sister, Dorothy Clendenin of Paris, TN.

Besides her parents and husband, Ginny was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Kleinbrink; sister Mildred Horne; and two brothers: Guy Revel and Joe Revel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Ginny’s Name.

National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or call 1 (800) 344-4867